2 in serious condition after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Two people are in serious condition after a two-vehicle crash in Darke County on Friday night.
The crash happened in the 6600 block of US-36 East before 8 p.m., according to a Darke County Dispatcher.
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During the investigation, it was revealed that a 17-year-old driving a Ford Maverick crossed over the center and struck a Ford Fusion head-on, according to a spokesperson from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
35-year-old Jacob Hart drove the Fusion, and had 33-year-old Ashley Mitchell as a passenger.
Hart was extracted from the vehicle and transported to Miami Valley Hospital.
Mitchell was able to exit the vehicle on her own and was transported to Wayne Hospital.
The 17-year-old driver was also extracted from the Ford Maverick and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.
Both drivers are in serious condition.
The crash remains under investigation.
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