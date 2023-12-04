‘Take those precautions;’ Security cameras capture car break-ins Saturday

FAIRBORN — Fairborn residents were surprised to find out their vehicles parked along the street and in their driveways were tampered with over the weekend.

Deputies are now investigating a string of car break-ins that happened along Philadelphia Drive in Fairborn.

>> Large police presence, SWAT team reported in Montgomery County neighborhood

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke to a neighbor whose security cameras caught the thieves in action.

“My car is locked, and they tried to get into my car,” Fairborn resident Nick Campbell said.

Saturday morning, Campbell’s neighbors approached him and asked that he review his cameras as their car was broken into.

In the video, a red car is seen parked in front of his neighbor’s driveway at 9:20 a.m.

The video then shows someone going through his neighbor’s truck.

“We did call the law and the sheriff (office) came out, they hit two other houses in this neighborhood and another neighborhood across the way,” Campbell said.

Other neighbors on Philadelphia Drive said they yelled at the culprits to get away from their vehicles.

Andrew Call has lived on the street for 7 years, and he said this string of break-ins has been upsetting.

>> Ohio State Buckeyes learn 2023 bowl matchup

“I’m sad that this has been some people’s experience but that has not been our experience,” Call said.

He said going forward, he will be vigilant, even though his car wasn’t broken into.

“I think that that’s (security cameras) wise and people should take those precautions,” Call said.

Campbell said he didn’t think much of the situation until he realized it took place just moments after his wife left for the day.

News Center 7 has reached out to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office to see what leads they have, as they are responsible for this area of Fairborn.

©2023 Cox Media Group