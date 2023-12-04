Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Huber Heights neighborhood

HUBER HEIGHTS — One person has been arrested after an hours-long standoff in a Huber Heights neighborhood.

News Center 7 crews are on scene and saw the suspect come out of the home at 11:02 p.m. and into the custody of law enforcement.

>> Ohio State Buckeyes learn 2023 bowl matchup

The suspect was placed in the back of a SWAT truck, and law enforcement entered the home on Schoolgate Drive.

Police have not said what prompted this standoff.

News Center 7 crews arrived on scene after 9 p.m., and saw dozens of law enforcement agents, including a SWAT team, stationed on Schoolgate Drive and Shull Road.

The intersection of Shull Road and Schoolgate was blocked off and no traffic could get through.

Neighbors watching the presence take place told News Center 7, “I’ve never seen a standoff here in this neighborhood, never seen a standoff or anything like that.”

This is breaking news and this story will be updated when more information is available.

©2023 Cox Media Group