Area humane society in urgent need of supplies as officials investigate horse abuse

BUTLER COUNTY — An area humane society said Butler County officials are investigating a cruelty case involving a horse.

The Animal Friends Humane Society said in a social media post it is in urgent need of supplies.

“We will provide more details once the investigation is complete, but we need urgent supplies donated now to prepare for getting this horse moved to a safe and secure location,” the post said.

Items that are needed include alfalfa cubes, soft hay, and monetary donations.

Items can be dropped off at the shelter at 1820 Princeton Road in Hamilton.

We will continue updating this story when more details become available.

