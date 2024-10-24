Video shows car speeding through part of Miami Valley before crashing out

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP — New video shows how fast a driver went before crashing out in Greene County.

As previously reported by News Center 7, a woman was driving in southern Montgomery before part of her car disintegrated when she crashed in Greene County.

Video from Kettering Police shows a red car on Stroop Road heading south on Wilmington Pike in Kettering on Sunday.

Witnesses told News Center 7 they estimated the driver was going at least 70 miles per hour.

Four miles away in Sugarcreek Township, police say the car hit several utility poles.

The impact was so intense the car’s engine broke away and ended up in the street about 150 feet from the car.

She is listed in fair condition in an area hospital.

