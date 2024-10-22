Engine lands 150 from car during high speed crash

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Greene County — A woman was flown to an area hospital in critical condition after a high-speed car crash in Greene County Sunday night.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, Sugarcreek Township police and fire crews were called to the 6400 block of Wilmington Pike around 7:30 p.m.

Investigators said the woman was driving south on Wilmington Pike when she hit a light pole, then traveled across the intersection hitting another light pole and a crosswalk pole before coming to a stop.

The impact from the crash left pieces of the car scattered all over the road.

Police estimate the driver was going between 75 to 90 mph down Wilmington Pike.

Sugarcreek Police Sergeant Mark White said they are working to learn why the driver was going that fast.

“Could be a medical condition, could be alcohol induced, you know, anything’s possible. So, like I said, everything’s on the table,” White said.

Sugarcreek Township Fire Chief Joshua Johnson told News Center 7 about the driver’s condition.

“The patient was critical but when we did turn the patient over to CareFlight crews, the patient was conscious,” Johnson said.

Bellbrook resident Shakena Goode saw the aftermath of the crash and said she was in disbelief.

“I’m just flabbergasted right now,” Goode said. “She needs prayer, and so does her family. I think this is absolutely, my mind is blown.”

White said they will continue to interview witnesses and eventually talk to the driver about what happened.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

