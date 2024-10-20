2 children, driver hurt after car crashes into Bob Evans in Ohio

COLUMBUS — Two children and a driver were taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed through the front of a Bob Evans restaurant in Ohio Sunday morning.

The crash happened before 11:50 a.m. at the Bob Evans located at 4019 Hamilton Square Boulevard in southeast Columbus, according to our media partners WBNS-10 TV.

Photos from the scene show that a BMW SUV crashed into a window and bricks near the front door.

Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter said the three people injured are expected to be okay.

The two children were sitting inside when the crash occurred, according to WBNS-10.

A Columbus Division of Police officer said the table was pushed into the children.

The juveniles were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and the driver was taken to Mount Carmel East.

The car was removed from the building just after 12:30 p.m.

Information on how this crash happened was not immediately available.

It is unclear if the driver will be charged.

