Man falls to death at Ohio polling location

CLEVELAND — A man died on Election Day at an Ohio polling location.
Officials told CBS affiliate WOIO that the man fell to his death at the Union Square High Rise in Cleveland.
It happened around 6:15 p.m. while polls were open. Officials said voting was not disrupted.
“The unfortunate incident occurred in the rear of the building away from the main entrance,” Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority wrote in a statement.
According to the housing authority, witnesses reported that Jermaine Kidd, of Cleveland, was attempting to climb over the railing on an upper-floor balcony when he fell.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
His death remains under investigation.
