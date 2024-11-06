Man arrested after accidentally shooting friend, police say

DAYTON — A 19-year-old man accused of accidentally shooting his friend in Dayton has been arrested, according to a Dayton Police Department spokesperson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton police were called to Miami Valley Hospital after a 23-year-old man showed up with a gunshot wound around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

TRENDING STORIES:

The victim told police that his friend accidentally shot him in his lower body, according to the spokesperson.

The shooting occurred in the 3500 block of Wayne Avenue.

The 19-year-old’s identity was not available.

This shooting is under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



