Man arrested after accidentally shooting friend, police say

DAYTON — A 19-year-old man accused of accidentally shooting his friend in Dayton has been arrested, according to a Dayton Police Department spokesperson.
Dayton police were called to Miami Valley Hospital after a 23-year-old man showed up with a gunshot wound around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
The victim told police that his friend accidentally shot him in his lower body, according to the spokesperson.
The shooting occurred in the 3500 block of Wayne Avenue.
The 19-year-old’s identity was not available.
This shooting is under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.
