Donald Trump elected president

Donald Trump has been selected as the 47th president of the United States.

Trump defeated Kamala Harris after winning Wisconsin, which put the total of Electoral College votes above the 270 needed to clinch the presidency.

Vice President Harris is the first female vice president of the United States, making her the highest-ranking female official in U.S. history.

After Biden withdrew from the 2024 presidential election, Harris launched her campaign with Biden’s endorsement.

On August 6, 2024, she chose Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota, as her running mate.

In 2016, Trump became the first person without government or military experience ever to be elected president of the United States.

Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

On November 15, 2022, Trump announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election.

He announced Senator JD Vance, a Middletown native, as his running mate at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Trump/Vance is scheduled to be inaugurated on January 20, 2025.

