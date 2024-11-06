Ohio Issue 1 fails, deciding who will make up redistricting commission

COLUMBUS — Ohio voters rejected a redistricting proposal that would have removed politicians from the process.

This means we keep the current setup, where elected politicians in Ohio make up the state’s redistricting commission which draws the map.

Opponents argued the amendment would require districts to be gerrymandered — or manipulated to favor one party.

It also means our current maps are locked in until 2030.

