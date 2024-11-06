Machinery fire causes local manufacturing plant to shut down

TIPP CITY — A local manufacturing plant had to stop production after a machinery fire Wednesday.

Around 9:15 a.m. Tipp City firefighters were called to DAP Products Manufacturing Plant for reports of a fire in an industrial air compressor unit, according to a media release.

Firefighters found fire in the insulation and piping on the air compressor.

DAP personnel were evacuated.

Fire crews said the plant had attempted to correct an electrical issue before the fire.

According to a media release, the fire was most likely caused by a loose electric panel connection. The fire did not spread beyond the machine.

The plant had to shut down production due to the compressor having to be turned off.

It is unclear how long the plant will be shut down.

No one was hurt in the fire.

