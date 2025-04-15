Sheriff’s office pays tribute after local dispatcher dies

CLARK COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office honored a dispatcher who died earlier this month.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said dispatcher Nicole Elliott’s “dedication, strength, and service will never be forgotten, according to a social media post.

Her online obituary stated that she passed away on April 2 at 40 years old.

Elliott served as the Executive Director of the Clark County Communications Center.

She received several awards during her time at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said this about Elliott on its Facebook page:

“She was more than a dispatcher; she was a lifeline, a steady presence for officers, first responders, and the community. Even in the toughest moments, Nicole answered the call. We carry her memory with us every day, and this week especially, we celebrate the incredible impact she made. Thank you, Nicole, for your service and your sacrifice. You are missed, and you are remembered.”

Nicole Elliott is survived by her parents, her husband, and two sons.

Nicole Elliott Obituary Photo from: Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center (Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center/Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center)

