JD Vance to be first Vice President from Ohio in nearly 100 years

MIDDLETOWN — Miami Valley native Senator JD Vance will soon be headed to the White House.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Vance grew up in Middletown, Butler County.

“Yes, born right here in Middletown,” Hamilton resident George Wright said.

News Center 7 asked the Butler County native what he thinks about Vance heading to the White House as the next Vice President.

“It’s a good thing, it’s a good thing. Hometown boy and he’s done good in his profession,” Wright said.

One Middletown resident told News Center 7 that she’s “in mourning” after the election.

Vance will be the first vice president from Ohio since Charles Dawes.

Dawes was born in Marietta in Southeast Ohio and was VP under Calvin Coolidge from 1925 to 1929.

In July, News Center 7 covered Vance’s first stand-alone rally on the campaign trail as the Republican VP nominee. It took place at his alma mater, Middletown High School.

Wright wasn’t the only voter who said he hopes Vance can continue to help Ohio when he takes on his new role in Washington D.C.

“I think it will help the whole country. It won’t just be for Ohio. You know, I mean, it’s good for us, but it’s good for everybody,” Wright said.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will have to appoint someone to fill Vance’s soon-to-be vacant Senate seat.

