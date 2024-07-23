‘I will never forget where I came from;’ VP candidate Vance holds hometown rally in Miami Valley

MIDDLETOWN — Republican Vice-Presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance held a hometown rally in Middletown on Monday.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, this was Vance’s first solo rally since being named Former President Donald Trump’s running mate.

News Center 7′s John Bedell was at the rally and said the line wrapped around the Middletown High School campus.

Voters told News Center 7 that they waited hours to get inside.

“I’ve got very high hopes for him and President Trump,” Dayton resident Ruby Gade said.

“I’m excited. First rally for me,” Warren County resident Colleen Gaier said.

Vance said he was grateful to be back in his hometown.

“And I say hello, Middletown, Ohio. Hello to the great Middletown Middies! I am so grateful to be here. I’m so grateful for this turnout,” Vance said. “...I will never forget where I came from.”

In a 40-minute speech at his high school alma mater, Vance touched on foreign policy, energy independence, the southern border, and economics.

Vance talked about fighting to make housing, groceries, utility bills, and life in general more affordable.

Throughout his speech, Vance referred to his upbringing in Middletown.

“It was tough, but it was surrounded by loving people, and it was surrounded by something that if we don’t fight, is not going to be around for the next generation of kids. And that’s opportunity. Middletown had opportunity, and we got to make sure it’s there for the next generation,” Vance said.

There was no shortage of enthusiasm from voters before, during, and after Vance’s speech.

Those in attendance also shared their thoughts on President Biden dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

“Bring in Harris. I don’t care. We’re still gonna beat ‘em,” Carlisle resident Sharon Earnhart said.

“It definitely goes up 85 to 90% chance that Trump and Vance will win,” Gair said.

A Dayton Police Department officer working security at the rally said the auditorium holds 900 people.

He estimated that at least “a couple thousand” people didn’t make it inside.

We will continue to follow this story.

