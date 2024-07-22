Tight security measures in place at JD Vance’s Miami Valley rally

MIDDLETOWN — Snipers, officers in body armor, and military-type vehicles were making sure security was tight as Ohio Sen. JD Vance spoke in Middletown Monday.

News Center 7′s John Bedell attended Vance’s rally. He will share the security he saw today LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

At Middletown High School Monday morning News Center 7 saw several layers of security.

From Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, to patrol officers and police dogs.

