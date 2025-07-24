Motorcyclist killed in crash on busy Moraine road identified

MORAINE — A 55-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Moraine on Wednesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Leonidas Davis was identified Thursday morning by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the crash occurred near the intersection of Hemple Road and Germantown Pike around 8:10 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, officers learned a three-wheeled motorcycle had collided with a sedan.

The motorcyclist, Davis, was ejected from the bike.

Moraine Police Sergeant Andrew Parish told News Center 7 that bystanders gave Davis first aid, but he ultimately died at the scene.

The driver of the sedan was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group