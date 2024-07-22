VP candidate JD Vance to hold campaign rally in hometown today

MIDDLETOWN — Republican Vice-Presidential candidate Ohio Senator JD Vance will hold a political rally in his hometown of Middletown on Monday.

As reported last week on News Center 7, Vance was selected to be former President Donald Trump’s running mate.

Vance grew up in and went to school in Middletown before beginning a long journey that took him from a deployment to the Middle East in the Marine Corps to a long educational journey to political official.

As reported Saturday on News Center at 11, people from Middletown are excited to see on their own back in town.

Our Malik Patterson spoke with Tommy Morrison and Scott Shackleford.

“I think he’ll reunite Middletown,” said Tommy Morrison. “He understands the epidemic that we have in Middletown. It’s not just been for five years. It’s been for a long time.”

Both told Patterson their children went to school with Vance.

As reported Friday on News Center 7 at 5, Vance will speak at Middletown High School today at 1:30 p.m. and the doors will open at 10 a.m.

As for security, Patrick Oliver, an associate professor at Cedarville University, spoke with News Center on Friday about what everyone should expect with security surrounding Senator Vance.

“There will be an increase in resources, both in personnel and in the equipment used,” he said. “So, it is obvious the presumptive nominee, Donald Trump, has a higher threat level so they’re going to react accordingly.”

Everyone planning to attend the rally should expect checks with the extra security on hand.

