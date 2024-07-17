‘You can achieve anything;’ JD Vance’s hometown congratulates him as GOP running mate

MIDDLETOWN — The City of Middletown issued a statement on the selection of Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as former President Donald Trump’s choice for vice president.

Trump selected Vance as his running mate Monday on the first day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

The City of Middletown released a statement on social media Tuesday on Vance’s nomination:

“Senator J.D. Vance’s deep roots in the City of Middletown do not go unnoticed. From his humble beginnings to being placed on a vice-presidential ticket, Senator Vance is an example to all Middletonians that you can achieve anything and be from Middletown.

“Whether as vice president or senator, the City of Middletown looks forward to working with its native son, J.D. Vance, to better the lives of everyone in Middletown in making the City a better place to live, work, and play.

The City extends its congratulations to Senator Vance and his family.”

As reported Monday on News Center 7 at 11, Amanda Bailey said when she moved into the house she had no idea it was where Vance grew up, until her neighbor filled her in on the history.

“He puts his pants on the same way we do so I mean, I really didn’t think much of it,” she said.

Bailey said she’s been living in Vance’s grandmother’s old house for about a year and a half.

Her normally quiet street got busy after Vance was announced as the Republican vice president nominee.

“A lot of people have come by and take photos, a lot of photos, a lot of questions,” Bailey said.

Ohio Republicans including Governor Mike DeWine praised Trump’s selection of Vance.

“Congratulations to Ohio’s Senator J.D. Vance on being chosen by President Trump to be his running mate.

“J.D. is a father, military veteran, best-selling author, and has served Ohio well as our U.S. Senator. In addition, J.D.’s unique life story will resonate with Republicans and Independent voters across the country.

“J.D. will also bring a new generational perspective to the ticket.

“A son of Middletown, Ohio, J.D. can relate to the many Americans who are struggling right now to make ends meet in this era of crushing inflation, and a housing market that is unaffordable and shutting many out of a chance at achieving the American dream.

“J.D. also knows that securing our border is imperative.

“President Trump has made a great choice and Senator Vance will be a great partner as they campaign together this fall.”

The Ohio Democratic Party released a statement on social media criticizing Vance’s selection on Monday.

“JD Vance weaseled his way into Ohio’s Senate seat without even living here. He doesn’t know what Ohioans need, nor does he care.

“The only thing he cares about is power and his personal political career. That’s why he’s already abandoning Ohioans for the national stage.

“Then there’s Vance’s stances on the issues.

“He applauded the overturning of Roe, putting him at odds with the 57% of Ohioans who voted for Issue 1.

“His only policy priority is lining the pockets of his millionaire friends.”

