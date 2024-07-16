‘They know the struggles;’ JD Vance’s hometown reacts to pick as running mate

MIDDLETOWN — Former President Donald Trump announced Middletown Native and Ohio Senator JD Vance has his choice for vice president.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11, Vance grew up on McKinley Street where his mom and grandparents lived just a few doors apart from each other.

Amanda Bailey said when she moved into the house she had no idea it was where Vance grew up, until her neighbor filled her in on the history.

“He puts his pants on the same way we do so I mean, I really didn’t think much of it,” she said.

Bailey said she’s been living in Vance’s grandmother’s old house for about a year and a half.

Her normally quiet street got busy after Vance was announced as the Republican vice president nominee.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: JD Vance selected as Donald Trump’s running mate; Trump officially nominated

“A lot of people have come by and take photos, a lot of photos, a lot of questions,” Bailey said.

Jamal Alexander was equally as shocked about the fact that the Republican vice presidential nominee is from a small town.

“I don’t think I’ve ever lived in a town where someone was actually nominated in that town,” Alexander said. “They know the struggles and they understand what needs to be done.”

Alexander hopes Vance will use his small-town upbringing for good.

But not everyone is hopeful.

Some said they didn’t have an opinion on Vance’s nomination.

While others on social media said Trump just lost her vote.

Others questioned some of Vance’s viewers on controversial topics like abortion.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.





©2024 Cox Media Group