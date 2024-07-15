Governor approves extra security for Senator Vance

OHIO — An Ohio senator has been provided extra security at his home after an assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.

Governor Mike DeWine “approved assistance” for Senator J.D. Vance Saturday night, according to the governor’s spokesperson.

Neither spokesperson Dan Tierney nor the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHSP) did not elaborate further when News Center 7 asked.

“For safety reasons, the Patrol does not discuss specific details related to security operations,” said Lt. Ray Santiago.

As News Center 7 reported Saturday, former Trump was injured in an apparent assassination attempt Saturday as he began speaking at a campaign rally in Western Pennsylvania. One bystander was killed, and two others were seriously injured.

Corey Comperatore was killed protecting his family at the rally on Saturday when shots rang out.

David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74, were both hurt in the shooting. Medics transported them to the hospital in critical condition. Both have been upgraded to stable, our sister station WPXI reported on Sunday.

As Politico reported back in June, former President Trump was vetting as many as eight candidates for a running mate.

One of those was Senator Vance.

He was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2022 and sworn into office in January 2023.

Vance was born and raised in Middletown. He served our nation in Iraq and graduated from Ohio State and Yale Law School.

Trump also named his other three possible running mates during a radio interview on the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show, according to NBC News.

The other three also considered are Florida Senator Marco Rubio, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, and South Carolina Tim Scott.

We will let you know when Trump announces this running mate as the GOP begins the 2024 Republican Convention in Milwaukee on Monday.

