‘Our democracy dodged a bullet;’ Ohio congressman comments on Trump assassination attempt

OHIO — An Ohio Congressman is speaking out after an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

As reported Saturday, former Trump was injured in an apparent assassination attempt Saturday as he began speaking at a campaign rally in Western Pennsylvania. One bystander was killed, and two others were seriously injured.

Corey Comperatore was killed protecting his family at the rally on Saturday when shots rang out.

David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74, were both hurt in the shooting. Medics transported them to the hospital in critical condition. Both have been upgraded to stable, our sister station WPXI reported on Sunday.

Dayton Congressman Mike Turner appeared on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday morning to discuss the shooting.

“We learned two things immediately,” he told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “One, just the strength of his commitment to his cause and his desire to serve America. And the second is that along with Donald Trump, our democracy dodged a bullet (Saturday).”

Turner also said that the country’s focus needs to be national unity and that we can’t “this violence win and divide us.

As the investigation continues, he says we will learn many things about the shooter.

“What were his affiliations? What activities? What other individuals did he have contact with? Was there anyone else involved? How did he get on the roof?”

Turner also said we needed to investigate Saturday’s security failure.

“How is it that some could get on a roof with a superior position with a weapon and attempt to assassinate former President Trump?” he asked. “It’s just unthinkable, unfathomable. We need to know. Is this a protocol failure?”

Turner also told Tapper that he agrees with FBI Director Christopher Wray that the nation is at the highest-level threat since 9/11.

“It’s not just this one individual assassin’s attempt,” he said. “Those who have crossed the southern border who have terrorist ties remain a threat to the United States during this election cycle.”

Saturday’s attempted assassination happened two days before the Republican National Convention.

It begins on Monday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

