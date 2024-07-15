Secret Service ‘confident’ with security plans at Republican National Convention

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Secret Service said Sunday they were “confident” in the security plan for the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee where former President Donald Trump is expected to accept the Republican nomination, the Associated Press reported.

This comes after an assassination attempt on the former president in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

As Samantha Manning reported Monday on News Center 7′s Daybreak, the Secret Service says it is not making any security changes following Saturday’s assassination attempt.

That’s because they are very confident in the plan they already have in place.

Manning says these kinds of events are always extremely secure and there are always a lot of layers of law enforcement, security clearances, and checkpoints that people have to go through.

She said it’s no different in Milwaukee.

Manning also covered the former president’s first convention back in 2016 in Cleveland and the level of security appears to be the same.

Following Saturday’s assassination attempt on former President Trump, there is both a cloud of concern and excitement for delegates

A lot of people hope to show they not backing despite the political violence and many say the attempt on former President Trump’s life only motivates them to want to take back the White House even more.

Manning reports they are also excited to find out who former President Trump will select as his running mate.

He is expected to make an appearance at the convention today.

Manning says the violence against the former president absolutely on top of mind for folks in Milwaukee and will likely remain a theme throughout the week.

