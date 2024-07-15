Ohio politicians react after Trump names Sen. JD Vance as running mate

OHIO — Politicians in Ohio are reacting to Former President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump naming Sen. James David “JD” Vance as his running mate.

News Center 7 is also in Vance’s hometown and gaining insight into the impact of the presidential race in Ohio with LIVE coverage on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00

>>RELATED: JD Vance selected as Donald Trump’s running mate; Trump officially nominated

Trump’s shortlist for running mates was narrowed to Ohio Sen. JD Vance, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, then just to Vance and Burgum, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Vance is a freshman senator, who was elected in 2022 at 38 years old. He was sworn into office on Jan. 3, 2023, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

He is a Miami Valley native and was born and raised in Middletown.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued the following statement on the selection.

“Congratulations to Ohio’s Senator J.D. Vance on being chosen by President Trump to be his running mate. "J.D. is a father, military veteran, best-selling author, and has served Ohio well as our U.S. Senator. In addition, J.D.’s unique life story will resonate with Republicans and Independent voters across the country. "J.D. will also bring a new generational perspective to the ticket. "A son of Middletown, Ohio, J.D. can relate to the many Americans who are struggling right now to make ends meet in this era of crushing inflation, and a housing market that is unaffordable and shutting many out of a chance at achieving the American dream. "J.D. also knows that securing our border is imperative. "President Trump has made a great choice and Senator Vance will be a great partner as they campaign together this fall." — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said.

>>RELATED: Governor approves extra security for Senator Vance

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost also issued a statement about Vance’s selection.

“J.D. Vance is a perfect pick – tough, smart and high-energy. He knows what it’s like to have to fight, what it’s like to win, and what it’s like to serve,” Yost said.

We will continue to follow this story.





©2024 Cox Media Group