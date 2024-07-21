‘He’ll reunite Middletown;’ Area residents ready for VP candidate JD Vance’s hometown rally

MIDDLETOWN — Preparations for Senator JD Vance’s rally in the Miami Valley are underway.

Vance will speak at Middletown High School on Monday, July 22, at 1:30 p.m. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m.

Tommy Morrison and Scott Shackleford grew up in Middletown and say they want to see Vance fight for their city.

“He understands the epidemic that we have in Middletown. It’s not just been for five years. It’s been for a long time,” Morrison said.

