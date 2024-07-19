Increased security measures expected for VP candidate JD Vance’s Middletown rally

MIDDLETOWN — The Secret Service and local law enforcement are working on a security plan for Republican Vice-Presidential nominee, JD Vance’s visit to Middletown on Monday.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, Vance will speak at Middletown High School on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Patrick Oliver spent 28 years in law enforcement and is currently the Director of Criminal Justice and an associate professor at Cedarville University.

He said the Secret Service will be in charge Monday, but they will coordinate with state and local law enforcement to make sure Vance and his team are safe.

That will include extra meetings, equipment, and resources.

According to Oliver, Former President Donald Trump, and anyone associated with him, have an increased threat level.

Oliver doesn’t expect the actual protection plan to change, but he said the Secret Service will likely double and triple-check plans.

“The Secret Service and Federal Government do not provide any funding for state or local law enforcement in dignitary protection. However, the state and local agencies will put forth a lot of personnel, because they do not want anything to happen in their jurisdiction. They don’t want someone to come to their town and have an incident like Butler County (PA),” Oliver said.

