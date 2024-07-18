‘I will never forget where I came from;’ JD Vance accepts nomination as GOP running mate

MILWAUKEE — Ohio Senator JD Vance formally accepted his party’s nomination as former President Donald Trump’s running mate Wednesday night.

The Middletown native mentioned his hometown and focused on his upbringing in his first speech as Trump’s running mate at the 2024 RNC Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Senator Vance brought up his grandmother, who he referred to as “Marnaw” and his mother, Beverly, who struggled with drug addiction but is now sober.

He also spoke about politicians’ oversight of rust belt towns and called out President Joe Biden for decisions he made that impacted American jobs while Vance was growing up.

“In small towns like mine in Ohio, or next door in Pennsylvania, or in Michigan and other states across our country, jobs were sent overseas, and children were sent to war,” he said.

It was one of the many instances Vance brought some key swing states, including Middletown.

“To the people of Middletown, Ohio, and all the forgotten communities in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and every corner of our nation. I promise you this,” said Vance. “I will be a vice president who never forgets where he came from.”

In his speech, he shared his of growing up poor in both Kentucky and Ohio. Vance later joined the Marines and graduated from Yale Law School.

“Never in my wildest imagination could I have believed that I’d be standing here tonight,” he said.

The Biden campaign called Vance “unprepared, unqualified, and willing to do anything Donald Trump demands,” according to the Associated Press.

“J.D. Vance, the poster boy for Project 2025, took center stage. But it’s working families and the middle class who will suffer if he’s allowed to stay there,” said Michael Tyler, Biden campaign communication director.

