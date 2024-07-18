Vice Presidential Nominee JD Vance to hold hometown rally in Miami Valley

MIDDLETOWN, OH — Vice Presidential Nominee JD Vance will hold a rally on Monday in the Miami Valley.

The Ohio native will speak at Middletown High School on Monday, July 22, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m.

Vance formally accepted the Republican Party nomination Wednesday night.

The Middletown native mentioned his hometown and focused on his upbringing in his first speech as Trump’s running mate at the 2024 RNC Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Senator Vance brought up his grandmother, who he referred to as “Marnaw” and his mother, Beverly, who struggled with drug addiction but is now sober.

He also spoke about politicians’ oversight of rust belt towns and called out President Joe Biden for decisions he made that impacted American jobs while Vance was growing up.

“In small towns like mine in Ohio, or next door in Pennsylvania, or in Michigan and other states across our country, jobs were sent overseas, and children were sent to war,” he said.

The Biden campaign called Vance “unprepared, unqualified, and willing to do anything Donald Trump demands,” according to the Associated Press.

“J.D. Vance, the poster boy for Project 2025, took center stage. But it’s working families and the middle class who will suffer if he’s allowed to stay there,” said Michael Tyler, Biden campaign communication director.





