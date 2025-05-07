Firefighter accused of stealing $200,000 from union

VIOLET TOWNSHIP — A Fairfield County firefighter is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a firefighter’s union, according to our news partner WBNS Columbus.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Eric Taft, who was serving as the union’s secretary/treasurer, has been charged with aggravated theft and tampering with records, according to WBNS.

TRENDING STORIES:

Several union firefighters with the Violet Township Fire Department on 8700 Refugee Road spoke with a deputy. The firefighters told the deputy they had elected new leadership and were calling for an audit, WBNS says.

The union president had several members meet and conduct an audit. It was at this audit that Taft admitted to taking around $100,000 from the union over the past four years, WBNS says.

Taft told the representatives that he would pay them back.

The union’s vice president is compiling a spreadsheet of fraudulent transactions, according to WBNS.

Taft is accused of taking money between 2019 and 2024, WBNS says.

The union president says that auditors estimate Taft misappropriated over $200,000, according to WBNS.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group