What happens to JD Vance’s US Senate seat in January?

OHIO — There was a major shift in the Ohio political landscape on Tuesday night and it has enormous national implications. One of Ohio’s freshman senators has been elected vice president and the other helped Republicans take control of the United States Senate.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Nick Foley takes a look at what comes next with JD Vance’s senate seat once he’s sworn in as vice president tonight on News Center 7 at 5:30.

TRENDING STORIES:

With Bernie Moreno taking over for longtime Democratic senator Sherrod Brown and JD Vance heading to the White House as vice president, the focus now turns to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and who he will appoint to the vacant senate seat created by Vance’s departure.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



