Another Frisch’s in Miami Valley set to close

TROY — Another Frisch’s location in the Miami Valley is closing.

An employee confirmed that the restaurant on 20 Troy Town Drive, in Troy, is closing Wednesday night.

This closure comes after several other locations in the Miami Valley shut down.

As previously reported by News Center 7, restaurants in Springfield, Middletown, and Lebanon have closed.

In September, property owners filed several eviction cases against Frisch’s restaurants for failing to pay millions in rent.

The first notice was sent in February of this year, and by August the restaurant chain was more than $4 million behind in rent, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

At this time it is unclear if this closure is related to the eviction cases.

