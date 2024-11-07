State of emergency declared after fire damages part of bridge over Ohio River

CINCINNATI — Governor Mike DeWine has declared a state of emergency in Ohio.

This was “due to the dangerous condition and damages on the Ohio approach to the I-471 Daniel Carter Bridge,” DeWine said Wednesday in a statement.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the bridge sustained “significant damage on the Ohio approach” after a fire broke out on Nov. 1.

It spread to the overpass, severely damaging the southbound support girders, bridge deck, and support structures, DeWine said.

The state of emergency allows the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) to use federal funds for immediate repair and reopen the highway as soon as possible.

