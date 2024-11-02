Portion of bridge over Ohio river reopens after fire causes ‘significant damage’

CINCINNATI — A portion of a busy bridge that goes over the Ohio River has reopened after a large fire broke out on Friday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) reopened most northbound lanes of Interstate 471, according to Matt Bruning, spokesperson for the ODOT.

Kentucky Transportation crews have also reopened multiple entrance ramps to I-471 NB, our news partner WCPO reports.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge sustained “significant damage on the Ohio approach,” Matt Bruning, spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Transportation, said on Friday.

A playground at Sawyer Point Park, which is under the bridge, had caught on fire around 3:30 a.m. and had spread to the bridge, according to our news partners at WCPO.

The fire at the park grew, forcing multiple additional fire crews to be called in to fight it.

Cincinnati Fire Chief Frank McKinley said the fire burned very hot, partially due to several fuel sources burning. Wood, rubber, and plastic materials at the playground also contributed to how hot the fire burned.

WCPO reported that the heat caused the bridge itself to start burning.

ODOT and the city of Cincinnati has asked drivers and pedestrians to be cautious.

Pete Rose Way and Riverside Drive remain closed at the I-471 bridge approach and eastbound traffic may divert by way of Eggleston Street, and westbound drivers should detour via Columbia Parkway, ODOT said.

Bruning said on social media Saturday that the contractor was on site and installed protective fencing around the perimeter of the project site.

ODOT has also created this website for provide the latest updates on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge.

There is no exact timetable for repairs on the southbound side, but Bruning said it’s “safe to say weeks,” WCPO reports.

Daniel Carter Beard Bridge Photo contributed by ODOT (ODOT/ODOT)

