Fire causes ‘significant damage’ to bridge over Ohio River

CINCINNATI — A large fire broke out overnight at a Cincinnati park and spread to a busy bridge that goes over the Ohio River, damaging it.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Daniel Carter Beard Bridge sustained “significant damage on the Ohio approach,” Matt Bruning, spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Transportation, said. The fire damage has closed all lanes on Interstate 471.

TRENDING STORIES:

A playground at Sawyer Point Park, which is under the bridge, had caught on fire around 3:30 a.m. and had spread to the bridge, according to our news partners at WCPO.

The fire at the park grew, forcing multiple additional fire crews to be called in to fight it.

Cincinnati Fire Chief Frank McKinley said the fire burned very hot, partially due to several fuel sources burning. Wood, rubber, and plastic materials at the playground also contributed to how hot the fire burned.

WCPO reported that the heat caused the bridge itself to start burning.

Inspectors have not completed their evaluation of the bridge, but preliminary observations showed that the northbound side of the highway sustained less damage than the southbound side.

Bruning said the goal is to inspect the northbound side first to hopefully get it to re-open sooner.

The southbound side will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time. That side also has at least three steel beams that need to be replaced before a new bridge deck can be poured and a sign truss can be replaced.

A timeline for the repairs couldn’t be given out, but Bruning said it “will not be days.”

A cause of the fire at the park has not been determined.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



