Wendy’s to close nearly 150 restaurants

DAYTON — Wendy’s is closing 140 restaurants in the coming months, according to multiple reports.

The fast food chain announced the closures this week, but said it would open an equal number of new locations in areas where the company believes better business can be generated, CNN reported.

WKRC reported that the restaurants that will be closed are outdated or underperforming.

In an earnings call on Thursday, corporate leaders revealed their financial performances are “well below the system average,” but they were optimistic due to the performance of the SpongeBob SquarePants-themed meal and how it’s “resonating with consumers” and driving growth.

Wendy’s CEO Kirk Tanner told CNN that a “robust review of individual restaurants” was conducted to make sure they meet “expectations for sales, have the profitability to fuel growth, and deliver the Wendy’s brand experience for customers.”

A list of impacted restaurants has not been provided at this time, but it comes in addition to 100 closings that the chain announced in May.

Wendy’s has about 6,000 locations in the United States.

