Woman dies after walking back into airplane propeller

WICHITA, Kansas — A Kansas woman is dead after walking back into an airplane propeller.

Around 2:40 p.m. on Oct. 26, Sedgwick County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to the Air Capital Drop Zone in Wichita, Kansas on reports of a public accident, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office.

According to the post, the woman was identified as 37-year-old Amanda Gallagher of Wichita.

Gallagher was taking photos at the Air Capital Drop Zone of people getting on and off planes when she backed into a moving airplane propeller, Wichita-based news station KWCH reported.

The plane was grounded and stationary according to the Sheriff’s Office, but was still running.

Gallagher was taken to Wesley Medical Center with critical injuries. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The FAA and the NTSB were notified and the incident remains under investigation.

