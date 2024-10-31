Daughter accused of stabbing mother to death arrested

MIDDLETOWN — A 44-year-old woman is in jail after allegedly stabbing her mother to death in Middletown.

Police responded to the 600 block of 14th Avenue on Wednesday for a report of a stabbing. When they go to the scene, they found a woman suffering from stab wounds.

The woman, later identified as 72-year-old Minnie Lewis, was taken to Atrium Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased, according to Middletown Police.

The suspect, Mekeshia Lattimore, was found and arrested. Police learned she was the victim’s daughter.

Lattimore has been charged with murder.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Glassburn by calling (513) 425-7724 or (513) 425-7700, or by emailing patrickg@cityofmiddletown.org.

