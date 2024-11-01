Firefighters responding to fire at apartment building in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are responding to a fire at an apartment building in Dayton.

Just before 2:00 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 2900 block of Prescott Ave on reports of a structure fire.

It is unclear if the building was fully evacuated, a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant told News Center 7.

It is unclear if any injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.

