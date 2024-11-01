Man shot by security guard at Kroger facing charges, remains hospitalized

HARRISON TWP. — The man who was shot by a security guard at Kroger in Harrison Twp. on Thursday morning is now facing charges.

Jesus Hurtado, 23, was charged on Friday with one count each of aggravated robbery, robbery, and carrying a concealed weapon. His arraignment is currently scheduled for Monday morning, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

Hurtado’s bond was set at $100,000. He remains at the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

As News Center 7 previously reported, store management for the Kroger on W. Siebenthaler Avenue had reported someone they wanted out of the store around 8:09 a.m. This person, later identified as Hurtado, was heavily covered with things including a face mask.

According to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Vandalia Municipal Court, Hurtado allegedly entered the store and began stealing items.

A third-party security guard contracted by Kroger approached Hurtado, “at which time he became aggressive and made threats” toward the guard and another security guard. The guard asked him to leave the store.

“Hurtado then displayed a handgun towards the security guard as he was walking out of the store, at which time (the guard), who already had (their) firearm drawn, fired several shots and struck Hurtado,” court documents state.

The guard then rendered first aid until deputies and paramedics arrived.

Body camera video captured the entire incident, according to court documents.

Hurtado will be transported to the Montgomery County Jail once he’s discharged from the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

The case remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit.

