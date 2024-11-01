UD guard to miss season with knee injury

DAYTON — A guard for the University of Dayton men’s basketball team will miss the 2024-25 season due to a knee injury.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Marvel Allen, a redshirt freshman, will undergo two procedures on his left knee and will miss the season, the university announced on Friday.

TRENDING STORIES:

Allen will undergo his first procedure today and the second in late December.

Allen played in two exhibition games last year but was injured before the regular season began and redshirted the 2023-24 season.

The Flyers open the season on Monday at home against Saint Francis.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



