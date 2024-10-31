Teens under 16 will soon need to be accompanied by adults at local mall

BEAVERCREEK — Very soon teenagers under 16 will need an adult to hang out at a local mall.
The Greene Town Center announced its new “Youth Escort Policy” that will go into effect at 10 a.m. on Nov. 7.
As part of the new policy, children under the age of 16 must always be accompanied by a responsible adult over the age of 21 while on the property.
The mall said this is in response to concerns from tenants, residents, and shoppers.
A full list of regulations can be found here.
