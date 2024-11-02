Man formally charged after mother of 3 shot, killed in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A man has been formally charged in connection to the shooting death of a Darke County mother.

Zachary Gilbert was indicted by a Darke County Grand Jury on charges of murder and tampering with evidence, according to court documents.

As News Center 7 previously reported, On Sept. 26 Greenville Police Department was called to a home on Martin Street for reports of a shooting.

Officers found 34-year-old Brianne Otley suffering from a gunshot wound, but no suspect. Neighbors were told to stay inside as police searched.

The suspect, Gilbert, was located and taken into custody several blocks from the scene.

Otley died from her injuries.

She was a single mother of three children and a graduate of Northmont High School, according to her obituary.

Gilbert is in jail and is next due in court on Dec. 13.

