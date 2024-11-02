Injuries reported after crash on US-35 in Beavercreek Twp; lane closures expected

BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP — Injuries have been reported after a crash on US-35 in Beavercreek Township Saturday morning.
Around 9 a.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to a crash with injuries on US-35 eastbound near Trebein Road, according to initial reports.
Dispatchers confirmed that state troopers are on the scene and that at least two vehicles were involved.
We have a News Center 7 crew on their way to the scene and will continue to update as we get new information.
