Troopers respond to crash on I-75 NB, all lanes reopened

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 6:40 a.m.:

The crash has cleared and all lanes are reopened.

INITIAL REPORT:

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is on the scene of a crash on I-75 northbound.

Around 5:18 a.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers were called to a crash on I-75 Northbound north of Northwoods Blvd.

According to an OSHP dispatcher, two vehicles were reportedly involved in a crash, but only one vehicle was still on scene when Troopers arrived.

Medics were dispatched to the scene but it is unclear if anyone was injured at this time.

OHGO is reporting that the two right lanes on I-75 Northbound are blocked.

This is a developing story.

