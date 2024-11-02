‘Where’s the money going?’ State official helps horse owners being evicted from fairgrounds

WARREN COUNTY — Government officials are now stepping in to save horses from being evicted from a facility in Warren County.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the Warren County Agricultural Society decided that nearly 300 horses at the harness racing renters must be out by Dec. 1.

The board said people have not paid their rent, putting a financial strain on the facility.

Warren County State Representative Scott Lipps told News Center 7 that the board is $80,000 in debt, but he wants to see how they spent its money.

The fairgrounds charge $150 a month per stall.

“Highest stall rent of 88 counties, and you have a 95% occupancy rate, how are you not profitable? If the other fairgrounds are profitable, where’s the money going?” Lipps said.

