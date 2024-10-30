Horse owners frustrated as area agriculture group evicts hundreds from fairgrounds

WARREN COUNTY — Horse owners must move their 300 horses out of the Warren County Fairgrounds.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson speaks to a local horse owner about how the decision is impacting them LIVE on News Center at 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Warren County Agricultural Society said people have not paid rent and it’s put a financial strain on the facility.

Antonia Storer has a dozen horses training at the fairgrounds.

After finding out she had to move, Storer said it felt like losing her job and getting evicted all at the same time.

“You can’t live far from your farm, because you’re truthfully there more than you are at home,” Storer said. “Our horses are athletes, and we need the facility.”

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



