Local shopping center sold for $13.7 million

GREENE COUNTY — A Greene County shopping center is getting a new owner.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Sugarcreek Shopping Plaza was purchased by California-based 4317 Madison LLC for $13.7 million, according to property records.

TRENDING STORIES:

The property at 6000-6124 Wilmington Pike includes retail spaces like pOpshelf, Chipotle, Sports Clips, and Wingstop.

The property was owned by Lofino Properties LLC since 1999.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group