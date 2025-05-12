Local shopping center sold for $13.7 million

GREENE COUNTY — A Greene County shopping center is getting a new owner.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Sugarcreek Shopping Plaza was purchased by California-based 4317 Madison LLC for $13.7 million, according to property records.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Area hardware store to close after 80 years of service
- $95M Apple settlement deadline looms; how you can get your slice from the Siri recording case
- Did you feel it? Small earthquake detected in Ohio
The property at 6000-6124 Wilmington Pike includes retail spaces like pOpshelf, Chipotle, Sports Clips, and Wingstop.
The property was owned by Lofino Properties LLC since 1999.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group