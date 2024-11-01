‘Jaws hit the floor;’ Man pulls keyboard designed to steal money off ATM at drugstore

DAYTON — A local man discovered a skimmer while trying to get money from an ATM in Dayton.

Casey Shrefler said he ripped a fake keyboard off the ATM at the CVS on Wilmington Avenue.

Shrefler said he tried to get cash out Halloween night. He told News Center 7 that he uses the same ATM every day because it doesn’t have surcharges.

“Not even three minutes in, I have it pried up, I have it and holding it in the air and everybody’s jaws hit the floor,” Shrefler said.

