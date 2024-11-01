‘I will not help you;’ Sheriff’s office lieutenant says he won’t help Harris voters in social posts

CLARK COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office lieutenant said he would not protect people who voted for Kamala Harris in social media posts that had a lot of people concerned.

Multiple concerned people reached out to News Center 7 about the posts. News Center 7′s Mike Campbell will have answers from the sheriff’s office tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Clark County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant John Rodgers has worked at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office for more than 20 years and currently serves as the Road Patrol Supervisor, but recent posts have him, and the department, in hot water.

Rodgers made posts that he would factor in a person’s voting record, in regard to the presidential race, when responding to calls. Some of those posts have been shared more than 250,000 times.

