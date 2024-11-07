3 students hurt after school bus driver experiences medical episode, crashes into house

UNION CITY, Ind. — Three students and a bus driver were hospitalized after the bus crashed into a home in Randolph County Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred in the 1300 block of W. Hickory Street around 8:13 a.m. in Union City, Indiana, according to Union City Police Department Chief Mark Ater.

The Randolph Eastern School Corporation bus was carrying 20 students at the time of the crash.

All of the students were able to evacuate the bus, but three sustained minor injuries and were transported to the hospital as a precaution, Ater said.

Firefighters had to pry the driver out as part of the bus was crushed against the building, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Ater identified the driver as Jacqueline Stump, 69, of Union City. Stump was transported to IU Ball Hospital for treatment.

A preliminary investigation found that the crash likely occurred after Stump experienced a medical episode.

The crash caused structural damage to the home and a building collapse team was called to the scene.

Andy Seiber and his family were asleep inside when they heard something that was “like a big explosion.”

Seiber said he’s unsure if his family will even be able to sleep in their beds tonight.

“Probably have to go spend some time with my other daughter,” he said. “Could have been worse, so I guess we’re still lucky.”

This crash remains under investigation by the Union City Police Department.

“The Union City Police Department extends our thoughts and prayers to all those affected by this incident,” Ater said.

